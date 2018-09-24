Man tried for illegal trade in weapons

The regional court in Plzen on Monday heard the testimony of a 42-year-old man who is on trial for holding unregistered weapons and trading in weapons without a license.

According to the state attorney in the years between 2010 and 2015 the man bought and resold 225 weapons, mostly machine guns and a few dozen pistols, which were slated to be destroyed or modified for use with blank cartridges only.

In Slovakia these guns do not require registration, but in the Czech Republic, which has tougher norms they do, since according to experts the modification process can easily be reversed.

If convicted, the man could face up to 8 years in prison.