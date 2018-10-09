Man sentenced for making hoax terrorist threats to Pakistan

The regional court in Plzen has sentenced a Bulgarian national to three years and four months in jail for sending hoax terrorist threats to Pakistan in an effort to secure the release of a young Czech woman held for drugs smuggling.

The young man sent emails with the hoax threats to two Pakistani media outlets.

He later defended himself in court saying he had acted rashly and would not have committed any attacks.

A court psychologist concluded that the man had no aggressive tendencies and was emotionally unstable.

On his release he is to be extradited from the country and banned from returning for a period of eight years.