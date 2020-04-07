Man of 42 with Covid-19 dies in Prague

A man of 42 with Covid-19 died in Prague on Monday at the city’s General Teaching Hospital. The immediate cause of death was cerebral haemorrhage due to heart inflammation, a hospital spokesperson told the media on Tuesday.
At present 80 people with the coronavirus have died in the Czech Republic and almost 5,000 cases have been detected. Five of those who have died were under the age of 49.
Why Chinese masks destined for Italy were seized (not ‘stolen’) by Czech authorities
Economist Tomáš Sedláček: A positive look at the coronavirus crisis
Fall in coronavirus reproduction number shows efficacy of strict measures
How is coronavirus affecting Prague’s real estate market?
March 25, 1945 – the day the Americans bombed Prague deliberately