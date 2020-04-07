Broadcast Archive

Man of 42 with Covid-19 dies in Prague

Ian Willoughby
07-04-2020
A man of 42 with Covid-19 died in Prague on Monday at the city’s General Teaching Hospital. The immediate cause of death was cerebral haemorrhage due to heart inflammation, a hospital spokesperson told the media on Tuesday.

At present 80 people with the coronavirus have died in the Czech Republic and almost 5,000 cases have been detected. Five of those who have died were under the age of 49.

 
 
