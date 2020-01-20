Man injured in Vejprty fire still in serious condition

A man who was critically injured during a fire in a care home for people with mental and multiple disabilities in the town of Vejprty, north Bohemia, remains in serious condition, a spokesman for the Chomutov hospital which admitted the patients reported.

Another man is reported to be out of danger and rest have been released into home care. Eight people were killed in the fire and another 29 people were injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The head of the facility admitted that some of the home’s clients secretly smoked on the premises and had previously started fires by accident.