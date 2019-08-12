Man found guilty of Nazi salute at Okamura party event

A man has been found guilty of making a Nazi salute at an event organised by Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy party. The Prague 1 District Court gave Radek Mansfeld a six-month suspended sentence and fined him CZK 30,000 in connection with the incident, which occurred in April at a meeting in central Prague at which leaders of European far-right parties spoke out against what they call the dictate of the EU.

A judge said Mr. Mansfeld was fully aware of the meaning of neo-Nazism and that making the “seig heil” gesture was a symbol of fascism. He has appealed the verdict.