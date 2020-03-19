Man arrested for threatening Prague mayor over coronavirus measures

The police have arrested a man who threatened the mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, after he introduced measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronoavirus. The man has been charged with blackmail over the threats, which were made by telephone on Wednesday afternoon. He could face up to four years in jail if found guilty.

Mr. Hřib has brought in a number of measures linked to the coronavirus, including entering public transport or civic buildings without face cover.