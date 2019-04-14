Man arrested after refugees found in van on Czech motorway

The police on Thursday arrested a Latvian man who was found to have 13 refugees from Iraq in the back of a van he was driving, Czech Television reported on Sunday. The driver, who is 35, has been remanded in custody in Brno after being picked up on the D1 motorway in the Vysočina region.

The group of refugees included children. Some of the migrants were handed over to the Slovak authorities on Saturday while the rest are being held at a detention centre in the Czech Republic. The police said they had been picked up in Romania and were bound for the UK.