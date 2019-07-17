Maláčová: Czech Republic should try to get EU funding for ageing population related projects

The Czech Republic should try to get funding for the construction of housing for pensioners from the European Union, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jana Maláčová told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday. The funding requests should also extend beyond housing into other projects connected with the general ageing of the population. Otherwise, she said, it is hard to imagine where the necessary funds could be found.
Mrs. Maláčová made the statement while visiting the South Bohemian city of Tábor, where she also spoke in support of a local CZK 240 million pensioners centre, which the city is set to begin constructing in the autumn months.
