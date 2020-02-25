Maláčová: Arrests at ministry no reason for resignation

The minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová, says she has no intention of resigning over a police raid at her government department on Monday. Two people were charged following the intervention, reportedly including Minister Maláčová’s deputy for the economics and IT. The pair have been suspended in connection with the arrests, which are linked to an IT contract.

President Miloš Zeman described the situation as a mess while the prime minister, Andrej Babiš, said it was a major problem and that he would demand an explanation from the Social Democrat minister.