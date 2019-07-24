Majority of senators expected to vote in favour of constitutional complaint against president

Three of the largest groups in the senate are expected to vote in favour of a constitutional complaint against President Miloš Zeman. The leaders of the respective groups – the Mayors and Independents, the Civic Democrats and the Christian Democrats – made the announcement on Wednesday. The statement was made ahead of Wednesday’s expected discussion on the complaint. Together with SEN 21, which tabled the complaint, the alliance has 58 out of the upper house’s 81 senators.

The impulse for the draft complaint is the alleged influencing of the judiciary by President Zeman and his staff. The president’s recent unwillingness to accept the resignation of Culture Minister Antonín Staněk has also been added into the complaint.

In mid-June President Zeman dismissed the accusation, saying that it was a sign of constitutional illiteracy.