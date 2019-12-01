Majority of parents claim state support inadequate

Fifty-four percent of Czechs say the government is not doing enough to support families with children, according to the results of a poll conducted by NMS Market Research.

Thirty-three percent of parents with one child said they were not planning a second because of financial reasons.

Seventeen percent said they could not have a second child because of housing problems and 10% cited work reasons.

Only 15 percent of Czech parents said they were planning a third child.