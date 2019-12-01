Broadcast Archive

Majority of parents claim state support inadequate

Daniela Lazarová
01-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Fifty-four percent of Czechs say the government is not doing enough to support families with children, according to the results of a poll conducted by NMS Market Research.

Thirty-three percent of parents with one child said they were not planning a second because of financial reasons.

Seventeen percent said they could not have a second child because of housing problems and 10% cited work reasons.

Only 15 percent of Czech parents said they were planning a third child.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 