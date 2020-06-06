Majority of Czechs will holiday at home despite reopening of borders

More than half of Czechs (57 percent) who were planning holidays abroad have cancelled their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the results of a poll conducted by the company Fair Credit. Those who do plan to go abroad will most often go to Slovakia, Croatia or Greece.

Almost half of the respondents who will spend their summer holidays in the Czech Republic will stay at home, with relatives or in their own country cottage. Holidays abroad are slightly more likely to be favoured by younger people under the age of 35, who are generally less worried about the risk of infection.