Majority of Czechs who remember communism no longer willing to stand in line

The vast majority of Czechs who remember the communist days, say they would never again queue up to buy goods, according to a poll conducted by the agency STEM/MARK in connection with the upcoming 30th anniversary of the fall of communism.

Cues were a regular part of daily life in the communist days, and people stood in line for hours to get goods in short supply or even overnight to buy a colour TV or a car.

Seventy-two percent of respondents over 60 said they would no longer be willing to stand in line more than a few minutes for any kind of goods.

A poll conducted among respondents born after 1989 revealed that only 41 percent of respondents felt so strongly about standing in line. The majority of young people said they could image doing so for something they wanted badly.