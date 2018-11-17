Majority of Czechs think PM is divisive, but good for the economy

Daniela Lazarová
17-11-2018
The majority of Czechs, around 70 percent, believe that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš divides society, has a conflict of interest and influences the media, according to the outcome of a flash poll conducted by the Median agency.

At the same time the majority of people also say that the prime minister has improved the country’s economy, he is credited with better tax collection and jump-starting investments.

 
 
 
