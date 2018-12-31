Majority of Czechs make New Year’s resolutions

Fifty-six percent of Czechs have made a New Year’s resolution for 2019, according to a survey conducted by the Albert supermarket chain.
The most frequent resolutions concern losing weight, leading a healthier lifestyle and exercising. Young people mostly resolve to travel more in the coming year or get serious about their education and future.
According to the survey 60 percent of women and 54 percent of men make a New Year’s resolution, but it is generally young people who are most serious about keeping them.
