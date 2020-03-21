Majority of Czechs happy with government’s handling of coronavirus crisis

Two thirds of Czechs consider the measures taken by the government to fight the coronavirus epidemic as “adequate“ with regard to the threat posed.

In a poll conducted by the agency Kantar CZ for Czech public television 80 percent of respondents said they approved of the measures introduced. The majority of people said the restrictions were „tolerable“.A third of respondents said the measures should have been even tougher.

As regards the government’s performance during this crisis, 11 percent rated it as “excellent”, 30 percent as “very good” and 39 percent as “good”.