Majority of Czechs happy with government’s handling of coronavirus crisis

Two thirds of Czechs consider the measures taken by the government to fight the coronavirus epidemic as “adequate“ with regard to the threat posed.
In a poll conducted by the agency Kantar CZ for Czech public television 80 percent of respondents said they approved of the measures introduced. The majority of people said the restrictions were „tolerable“.A third of respondents said the measures should have been even tougher.
As regards the government’s performance during this crisis, 11 percent rated it as “excellent”, 30 percent as “very good” and 39 percent as “good”.
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic
Updated coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
State of emergency declared, border restrictions from Friday night