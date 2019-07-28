Majority of Czechs find tattoos appealing, claims survey

Having a tattoo is no longer a social stigma or a potential career problem, at least according to a July survey conducted by market researcher Behavio, which gathered 3,500 respondents. More than a half of respondents said they find tattoos appealing, while only one fifth believes that they could cause their owners problems at the workplace.

While tattoos are largely seen as fine, more than a third of people who have one said they regret getting it today. Most usually, these respondents said it was the result of a rash decision during their youth.