Majority of Czech households say income covers their needs

Fifty-four percent of Czech households say they have no trouble meeting their needs on their present income, according to the results of a poll conducted by the CVVM agency. That is the highest number in 17 years when polling on the subject first started.
Twenty-four percent of households consider themselves poor, which is two percent more than last year. Sixty-six percent of households do not consider themselves either rich or poor, but claim that they can meet their basic needs.
However only half of households have enough left at the end of the month to put money aside and a third say they cannot afford to support their elderly parents or go on foreign holidays.
