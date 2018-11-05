Majority of Czech companies planning investments

Approximately 90 percent of Czech companies plan to invest in modernization and expansion, according to a survey of over 12,000 companies conducted by the European Investment Bank.

The Czech figure, which is just one percent lower than last year, is still above the EU average of 87 percent, according to the bank’s deputy president Vazil Hudák.

The Czech companies surveyed said their investment plans were complicated by a lack of skilled workers and excessive regulation of the labour market.