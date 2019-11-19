Major renovations of Karlovy Vary’s Thermal hotel begin

Major renovation work has begun on the Thermal hotel in Karlovy Vary. The building will be closed from January until mid-March because of the renovations, which will cost CZK 580 million.
Work on some parts of Thermal was launched in November. The building, which dates from the 1970s and hosts the Karlovy Vary film festival every year, belongs to the Czech state.
