Major loosening of Czech coronavirus restrictions takes effect Monday

A major loosening of restrictions aimed at containing Covid-19 took place in the Czech Republic on Monday. In the final stage of a government roadmap to restart aspects of the economy, hotels and the indoors premises of restaurants and cafés have been allowed to reopen for the first time since mid-March.

Hundreds of thousands of elementary school children have been allowed to return; they will be taught in small groups and attendance is at parents’ discretion.

Face masks are now only required in enclosed spaces or in close proximity to others. Castles and chateaus are launching their summer seasons and swimming pools have also been allowed to reopen.