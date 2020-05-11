Major loosening of coronavirus restrictions takes effect on Monday

Monday has brought a major loosening of coronavirus restrictions in the Czech Republic, with shops and services, galleries, cinemas, pubs and restaurants reopening after a break of two months.

Shopping centres, hairdressers, massage and wellness salons have been allowed to reopen under strict hygiene conditions. Pubs, cafes and restaurants are now able to serve clients in outdoor spaces.

Schools have reopened to students facing entrance exams, with a maximum of 15 students in the classroom.

Masses and weddings of up to 100 people are allowed and the country’s castles and chateaus are reopening their doors to visitors.