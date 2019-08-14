Major investment planned for Czech railway stations in coming years

The Railway Infrastructure Administration is set to invest almost CZK 10 billion in renovations of railways stations around the Czech Republic in the next five years, Czech Television reported. This year alone it is carrying out more than 50 major projects to spruce up stations.

The head of the Railway Infrastructure Administration, Jiří Svoboda, told Czech TV that his officials had selected 350 locations for renovation work between now and 2024. He said the organisation would spend around CZK 900 million this year alone on improving railway station buildings.

The Czech Republic has one of Europe’s densest rail networks.