Major anti-Babiš protest set for Prague’s Letná

A major demonstration against the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, is set to take place at Prague’s Letná Plain on Sunday early evening. The protest follows a series of similar events calling on Mr. Babiš to stand down and for the removal of his appointment as justice minister, Marie Benešová. She got the job just one day after police recommended that Mr. Babiš face criminal charges over the alleged abuse of EU subsidies.

Demonstrators are also incensed by the fact that a preliminary European Commission audit found Mr. Babiš to be still in control of the Agrofert conglomerate he founded, despite placing it in trust funds.

The protests have been organised by the civic group Million Moments for Democracy.

The ANO leader denies all the accusations against him, which he says are part of a political campaign.