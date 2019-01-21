Main Trilobit award goes to “Czechoslovaks in the Gulag”

The main prize in this year’s Trilobit film and television awards has gone to director Marta Nováková for her documentary series “Czechoslovaks in the Gulag”. The documentary series explores the fate of Czechs and Slovaks who experienced the terrible cruelty of the Soviet regime in the years between 1920 and 1950.

The lifetime achievement award went to the late director Evald Schorm in memoriam. The Trilobit awards are bestowed by the Czech Film and Television Union FITES.