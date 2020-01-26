Main Trilobit Award goes to actors Jiří Schmitzer and Vladimír Mrkvička

The main prize in this year’s Trilobit film and television awards has gone to actors Jiří Schmitzer and Vladimír Mrkvička for their roles in the film Old-Timers (Staříci), about a geriatric pair seeking revenge on a communist-era prosecutor, directed by Martin Dušek and Ondřej Provazník.

The lifetime achievement award went to the legendary Czech actor Vladimír Pucholt, who currently lives in Canada and who is known for his roles in Miloš Forman’s films Loves of a Blond and Black Peter.