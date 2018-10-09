Mafra taking over Bauer Media

The media group Mafra, which is part of the Agrofert conglomerate built up by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is taking over the Bauer Media publishing house in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, according to a joint press release issued by the said companies. The acquisition price was not made public.

Bauer Media produces tabloid titles, lifestyle and women’s magazines.

The prime minister was forced to put the Agrofert conglomerate into a trust fund in order to comply with a strict new conflict of interest law.