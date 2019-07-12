Madame Tussauds opens its first Central and Eastern European Branch in Prague

The famous wax figure museum Madame Tussauds opened its first branch in Central and Eastern Europe in the centre of Prague on Friday. Visitors can look forward to seeing 40 figures ranging from Jim Carrey and Bruce Willis to David Beckham, as well as Czech historical and mythical characters.

The opening is the result of a license deal between Madame Tussauds operator Merlin Entertainments and the Czech Wax Museum Prague, which has been running a wax museum on Prague’s Celetná street since 1997.

There are currently 24 Madame Tussauds wax museums in the world.