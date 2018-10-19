Macron to meet Zeman and Babiš in Prague next Friday

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, will hold talks at Prague Castle with the Czech head of state, Miloš Zeman, next Friday, a spokesperson for the latter said. Mr. Macron had previously been reported as due in Prague at the weekend, when events will be held marking the centenary of Czechoslovakia.

The French president will also meet Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš during his visit.

Prime Minister Babiš has invited a number of international leaders to Prague for the ceremonial reopening of the Czech National Museum on Saturday, the day before the centenary, though their identities have not been revealed.

US Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Slovak President Andrej Kiska are due to attend a Czech Army display at Prague’s Vítkov on October 28.