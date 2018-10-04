Macedonian president Gjorge Ivanov visits Czech Republic

The Czech President Miloš Zeman met with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov, who arrived in Prague on Thursday for an official visit of the Czech Republic. Among other things, the two heads of state discussed the possibility of bringing Macedonian workers to the Czech Republic to help solve the shortage of labour.

Mr. Zeman told journalists after the meeting that the Czech Republic fully supports Macedonia’s accession to the EU and NATO.

The Macedonian president is also set to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and other representatives of the Czech parliament.