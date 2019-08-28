Lynx population disappearing in Krkonoše, says zoologist

The amount of Lynx sightings has substantially decreased, zoologist Jiří Flousek from the Krkonoše Mountains National Park told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday. He says that, based on the single unconfirmed sighting of a Lynx so far this year, he cannot confirm there are currently any such predators in the North Bohemian mountain range.

Lynx sightings were steadily growing since park authorities started recording the events in 2000. However, sometime between 2011 and 2013 there was a change in the trend when the amount of sightings started going down. Mr. Flousek did not deny that poaching could be the reason for the change in data.