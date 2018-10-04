LUSTR illustration festival gets underway in Prague

The annual festival of illustration LUSTR gets underway in Prague on Thursday. The seven-day event, which is now in its fifth year, includes exhibitions, workshops, lectures, films and discussions.
Visitors will have a chance to meet famous Czech and Slovak artists, as well as some guests from other countries, such as Mágoz from Spain, who has worked for the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
The event is organised by the bookseller PageFive in cooperation with Czech illustrators, a not-for-profit association which maps the current state of Czech and Slovak illustration.
