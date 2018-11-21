Lukáš Zeman wins Czech Press Photo with shot of orangutans

Photographer Lukáš Zeman came first in the 2018 Czech Press Photo competition with a picture of an orangutan and its dying infant. The winning photo illustrates the destruction of nature in Borneo and breaks with a tradition of politically-themed pictures winning the annual contest.
The News section of Czech Press Photo was won by Michal Čížek with an image of ANO chief Andrej Babiš giving a kiss of gratitude to his PR chief Marek Prchal after elections in October 2017.
