Lukáš Zeman wins Czech Press Photo with shot of orangutans

Ian Willoughby
21-11-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Photographer Lukáš Zeman came first in the 2018 Czech Press Photo competition with a picture of an orangutan and its dying infant. The winning photo illustrates the destruction of nature in Borneo and breaks with a tradition of politically-themed pictures winning the annual contest.

The News section of Czech Press Photo was won by Michal Čížek with an image of ANO chief Andrej Babiš giving a kiss of gratitude to his PR chief Marek Prchal after elections in October 2017.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30