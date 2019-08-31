Lukáš Krpálek becomes judo world champion

31-08-2019
The Czech Republic’s Lukáš Krpálek has been crowned world champion in the heavyweight, over 100 kg category at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo. Krpálek, who is 28, beat Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan in Saturday’s final.

He was previously world champion at a lower weight category but switched to 100kg+ after winning the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

 
 
 
