Lubomír Zaorálek is new Social Democrat nominee for culture minister

The former Social Democrat deputy chair Lubomír Zaorálek is the new nominee of the Social Democratic Party for minister of culture, Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček announced at a press conference on Wednesday. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has said he has no problem with the choice. According to the Czech News Agency, Castle spokesman Jiří Ovčáček says that President Miloš Zeman agrees with the selection.

The president's office is currently identifying a suitable date for a meeting between Miloš Zeman and Mr. Zaoralek, after which the former will name him minister of culture.