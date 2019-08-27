Lubomír Zaorálek appointed arts minister

Lubomír Zaorálek has been named Czech minister of culture. His appointment brings to an end a political crisis surrounding the post that arose when President Miloš Zeman rejected the Social Democrats’ previous nominee for the post.
Mr. Zeman had also initially refused to accept the resignation of the previous arts minister, Antonín Staněk.
Mr. Zaorálek has said that his priorities will include dealing with leadership positions at key public institutions where his predecessor made changes.
The new minister is a veteran figure in the Social Democratic Party and headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2017.
