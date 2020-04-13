Lowest increase of COVID cases in over three weeks

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 5991 on Monday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health.

The number of people registered COVID 19 positive rose by 89 on Sunday, the lowest increase since March 17, which saw an increase of 67 cases. 1

39 deaths are reported. Meanwhile, 467 people have recovered from COVID 19. Czech labs have tested over 128,000 people to date.