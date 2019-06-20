Lower ranked Kristýna beats Karolína in battle of Plíšková twins

Kristýna Plíšková beat her better known twin sister Karolína in the Nature Valley Classic in the UK city of Birmingham on Wednesday evening. Kristýna, who is ranked 112th, defeated the world number three 6-2 3-6 7-6 when the 27-year-olds faced off in a WTA match for the first time in their careers.
Kristýna Plíšková will face another compatriot, Barbora Strýcová, in the fourth round in Birmingham. The competition was won by yet another Czech, Petra Kvitová, the last two years, but she is currently injured.
