Lower house votes to extend state of emergency until May 17

The lower house of Parliament has voted to extend the state of emergency in the country until May 17.

The government asked the chamber of deputies for an extension after the Prague Municipal Court cancelled the government restrictions on the free movement of people as well as retail sales and services in the country on the grounds that they were not implemented under the Crisis Act.

The ruling parties argued that if the state of emergency was not extended it would mean that the whole package of preventive measures that have enabled the country to bring the epidemic under control would end, seriously increasing the risk of a fresh outbreak.

The government’s original proposal for an extension until May 25 did not win approval.