Lower house to vote on extending state of emergency

The lower house of Parliament will debate the government’s proposal to extend the state of emergency in the country until May 25.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch warned on Monday that if this is not done it would mean that the whole package of preventive measures that have enabled the country to bring the epidemic under control would end, seriously increasing the risk of a fresh outbreak of the epidemic.

The ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and the Social Democrats have been trying to secure sufficient support for the extension, with little success.

The opposition parties remain firmly against an extension, with some indicating they might consider supporting a shorter term.