Lower house to rubberstamp 2019 budget

Czech MPs are expected to approve a state budget for 2019 with a deficit of CZK 40 billion on Wednesday. Old age pensions are set for a record rise while salaries for teachers and other state employees will also increase.
The budget bill will pass in the lower house thanks to the votes of the Communist Party, who support the ANO-Social Democrats minority government on key votes under a “tolerance” deal.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Some 10,000 Czech businesses fronted by homeless “white horses”