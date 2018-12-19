Lower house to rubberstamp 2019 budget

19-12-2018
Czech MPs are expected to approve a state budget for 2019 with a deficit of CZK 40 billion on Wednesday. Old age pensions are set for a record rise while salaries for teachers and other state employees will also increase.

The budget bill will pass in the lower house thanks to the votes of the Communist Party, who support the ANO-Social Democrats minority government on key votes under a “tolerance” deal.

 
 
 
 
 
