Lower house to debate PM’s alleged conflict of interest

A special session of the lower house called by the opposition parties is due to debate Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s alleged conflict of interest on Thursday.

The centre-right Civic Democrats have called on the assembly to pass a recommendation asking the government to stop all national subsidies to the prime minister’s business conglomerate Agrofert, which he placed into trust funds two years ago in order to comply with a strict new conflict of interest law.Critics say that despite this, he is still able to influence the multi-billion crowns business empire.

The prime minister himself will not be present at the session since he is attending a summit of the Visegrad Four and Japan in Bratislava, Slovakia.