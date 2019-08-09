Lower house to debate Jourová’s nomination for EU commissioner

The committee for EU affairs in the Czech lower house will discuss the nomination of Věra Jourová for another term as the Czech EU commissioner on Tuesday, August 20, the ctk news agency reported.

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, already informed the incoming president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about the government’s choice and the lower house is expected to give its final stamp of approval.

Jourová’s nomination has won broad support both from the government and opposition parties. Prime Minister Babiš is hoping that her experience will increase the country’s chances of getting a more ambitious portfolio, such as the internal market or digitalization.