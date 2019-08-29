Lower house to debate constitutional complaint against president in late September

The lower house of Parliament is to debate a Senate proposal for a constitutional complaint against President Miloš Zeman on September 26, the committee for procedural matters decided on Thursday.

The proposal was approved by the Senate in July. If it is passed by the lower house, it will reach the Constitutional Court.

However, this is unlikely, due to the ruling ANO-Social Democrat coalition, supported by the Communist Party, holding a majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

The complaint is based on the president’s recent procrastination tactics in sacking and naming a new culture minister and his frequent unwillingness to adhere to the government’s set foreign policy line.