Lower house speaker: EC report just one legal opinion

The EC report according to which Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš faces a conflict of interest over European Union funds paid to his company, is simply one legal opinion, a member of his party and Speaker of the lower house Radek Vondráček said in a debate on Czech public television on Sunday.

Vondráček said that the prime minister and ANO leader had done everything required by Czech legislation to distance himself from his assets.

According to the leaked report, seen by The Guardian, Babiš is in a situation that “qualifies as a conflict of interest”, and Czech taxpayers face being asked to repay at least some of the €82m paid to the conglomerate Agrofert in 2018, despite the fact that the prime minister put it in a trust fund to comply with a strict new conflict of interest law.