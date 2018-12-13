Lower house sends proposal to tax church restitutions into final reading

The lower house of Parliament sent a proposal to tax church restitutions into its third and final reading, due to take place in January of next year.

The bill was put forward by the Communist Party and has support from the coalition ANO and the Social Democrats as well as the opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy Party.

Taxing money returned to churches, predominantly the Catholic Church, in return for property confiscated by the communists, is a highly sensitive issue. Right-wing opposition parties are vehemently against the idea, arguing that stolen property should be returned without financial strings attached.

Taxing church restitutions was one of the conditions laid down by the Communist Party in return for supporting the minority government.