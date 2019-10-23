Lower house rejects proposal for introduction of euthanasia

The lower house swept an isolated proposal for the introduction of euthanasia off the table on Tuesday, making it clear there was scant support for the idea in the Czech Republic.

The proposal, put forward by Věra Procházková from ANO, sparked a heated debate with the Christian Democrats, Civic Democrats, TOP 09 and the Social Democrats all pointing to the high risk of abuse. Support from the ruling ANO party itself is not clear.

Only the Pirate Party indicated it would be ready to consider the idea.