Lower house rejects proposal for introduction of euthanasia

The lower house swept an isolated proposal for the introduction of euthanasia off the table on Tuesday, making it clear there was scant support for the idea in the Czech Republic.
The proposal, put forward by Věra Procházková from ANO, sparked a heated debate with the Christian Democrats, Civic Democrats, TOP 09 and the Social Democrats all pointing to the high risk of abuse. Support from the ruling ANO party itself is not clear.
Only the Pirate Party indicated it would be ready to consider the idea.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Beijing ends agreement with Prague – but can spat harm Czech capital?
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home