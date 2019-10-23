Lower house debating 2020 budget in first reading

The lower house of Parliament is debating the 2020 state budget in its first reading.The session opened with an address by President Zeman who said he was ready to sign the budget in its present form, but pointed out possible reserves in the area of tax exemptions and state employees which he said could both do with a significant reduction. The prime minister was absent from the first reading due to a working visit to Japan where he attended the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.
The proposed draft, which envisages a 40 billion crown deficit, is expected to get support from the ruling ANO and the Social Democrats, as well as the Communist Party which is backing the government from the opposition. The right-wing opposition parties and the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party have said they will vote against it, criticizing the size of its deficit at a time of economic growth.
