Lower house committee demands EU audit concerning Babiš from ministries

The Inspection Committee of the Czech lower house has asked the ministries of regional development and agriculture to supply it with translations of European Commission audits relating to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s alleged conflict of interest. The as yet unpublished documents reportedly accuse Mr. Babiš of remaining in control of the company Agrofert despite having placed it in trust funds. However, the PM says he has complied with both Czech and European law.
The lower house committee has called on the ministries to hand the audits over without delay.
