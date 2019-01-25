Lower house approves Working Definition of Antisemitism

Daniela Lazarová
25-01-2019
The Czech lower house of Parliament on Friday approved the Working Definition of Antisemitism, a non-legally binding definition of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

In a debate devoted to the problem of antisemitism in Europe today MPs marked Holocaust Remembrance Day which is on Sunday.

Close to six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, 250,000 of them from the former Czechoslovakia.

 
